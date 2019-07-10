FORECAST: Hot, humid with isolated thunderstorms

- WEDNESDAY & WEEKEND: Heat index around 100°
- LATE WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: A few strong t-storms possible west Wednesday, east Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Prepare for yet another hot and humid day. Temperatures rise into the low to mid-90s this afternoon but it will feel like closer to 100 degrees thanks to the increasing humidity.
Isolated storms pop during the afternoon; the best chance for storms will be in areas west of I-65.
Rain chances fade overnight before a cold front moving through the region triggers more storms late Thursday morning into the afternoon. The best chance of rain will be in areas east of I-65 tomorrow. Damaging winds, heavy rain, and lightning are threats with these storms especially in areas south of the Parkways. The storms fade through the evening tomorrow as the cold front pushes off to the east.
Friday features highs in the mid to upper 80s, lower humidity, and drier conditions. Temperatures ramp back up into the low 90s for the weekend.
TODAY: Hot & humid; Isolated thunderstorms (mainly west) (20%); HIGH: 95° HEAT INDEX: near 100°
TONIGHT: Isolated evening storms (20%); Partly cloudy; LOW: 76°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny; Scattered thunderstorms (30%); HIGH: 90°
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.