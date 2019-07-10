FORECAST: It’s Hot… It’s Humid… It’s July!

- THIS AFTERNOON & THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Heat index of 99° to as high as 103° in a few spots.
- THIS AFTERNOON & THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Isolated t-storms. Some could turn briefly strong/severe.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 22 days at or above 90 degrees… it’s hot and it’s humid!
We’ve seen isolated downpours develop on the radar this afternoon and we’ll maintain a slight chance into the overnight hours.
A cold front is on the way, but it will only bring minor relief – mainly in the form of lower humidity on Friday. Meanwhile, you can expect a very warm and muggy evening and overnight. Low temperatures in the city will only fall into the mid 70s. Combined with high moisture content it stays very muggy!
By Thursday the front is moving to our south with scattered thunderstorms most likely along and south of the parkways. Temperatures will be back in the 90s. The slightly cooler and less humid airmass behind the front arrives late Thursday into Friday. This makes Friday the pick of the next several days with highs in the upper 80s and lower humidity values.
By the weekend we’re back into the oven with heat and humidity building once again. 90s will be the general rule with isolated thunderstorms popping Sunday afternoon. Barry is expected to form in the northern part of the Gulf of Mexico… and some of that moisture could make it up into the Ohio Valley by mid next week. There is still plenty of uncertainty this far out. We’ll continue to evaluate as we get closer. Until then… stay cool!
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy; scattered thunderstorms (30%); LOW: 76°
THURSDAY: Partly sunny, continued hot & humid; scattered thunderstorms, especially south (30% ); HIGH: 93° (HEAT INDEX: Near 100°)
FRIDAY: Partly sunny; less humid; HIGH: 88°
