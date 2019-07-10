Geek Squad Academy teaches students about technology

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Best Buy is a popular place to get new technology, but the big box store is also helping children learn about technology and help prepare them for the future.
The Geek Squad Academy kicked off at the Americana World Community Center on Wednesday.
Over 100 local campers, ages 10 to 18, are attending the free, two day camp.
There they will learn about 3D design, producing music, coding and more.
pers will spend both days participating in lectures and hands-on activities around these topics.
