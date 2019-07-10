Impellizzeri’s offers deal to celebrate 40 years of operation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local pizza chain, Impellizzeri’s Pizza, is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a special promotion.
For the week of July 8, when a customer purchases the new summer veggie lasagna, a free side salad and discount on Mile Wide beer will be included.
“Louisville is our home and we are proud to make our Louisville-style pizza the same way Benny made them on the first day," said Impellizeri’s Managing Partner, Wes Phelps.
The company, which was started by Benny Impellizeri in 1979, has five locations all over the city of Louisville.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.