It’s going up fast! Take a look inside the LouCity FC Stadium

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - You may do a double take driving past it. The Louisville City FC Stadium is taking shape and construction is moving forward quickly.
Messer Construction teams have been working around the clock most days except Sundays. Despite all the recent rain, construction is on target to be completed in spring of 2020.
The structural steel installation is complete and forms the distinctive shape of the stadium. Messer officials said Wednesday that nearly 3 million pounds of steel was used in construction.
"The only thing we have to add that will add to the detail is an additional roofing system that goes on the top of this that will give it the distinct look the architects and ownership are going for," Messer spokesman Jason Larkin said.
“It’s tremendous to look around and start picturing this is where our field is going to be, this is where the midline is going to be, that is where the goal is going to be,” Louisville City FC spokesman Howie Lindsey said.
Fans will have a unique experience with being up close to the field. A supporter zone also will offer up a unique experience.
“It’s kind of a newer concept,” Lindsey said. “You don’t actually have a seat, but you’ve got a bar there and you will have cup holders. What we’ve heard from our fans (was), ‘We stand the whole time anyway, and we like that European model of a massive block of fans standing and singing and chanting as one.’”
The next round of work includes grading and preparing the field surface. Right now, the ground is rocks and dirt, but eventually it will be covered with natural Bermuda grass currently being grown on a sod farm in Patoka, Ind. The grass will be installed before winter, so it will be ready to play on in the spring.
The stadium will have 11,300 seats. It’s located at Cabel and Adams streets in Butchertown.
It also will be made up of 18 luxury suites, a 40-by-72-foot video board as well as club- and loge-seating options.
