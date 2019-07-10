KY criminal justice reform forum set to take place July 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More talk in WAVE Country will come soon about reforming Kentucky’s criminal justice system.
A forum in Louisville next week will bring together lawmakers with people who have had a personal experience with the system.
“We thought that we could engage in this process by convening legislators, other community organizations and start a conversation on a state level and also a local level," Deacon Keith Mckenzie, from St. Augustine Catholic Church, said.
Topics will include access to healthcare and diversion programs.
The criminal justice reform forum will take place next Monday, July 15, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Saint Augustine Parish on Broadway.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.