Louisville man charged after shooting outside Indi’s restaurant on Broadway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing up to 10 years in prison and a hefty fine after being implicated in a May shooting outside a fast food restaurant.
Kendrick C. Brown, 29, has been charged with possessing a firearm after being a convicted felon.
Brown and another person were involved in shootout in the parking lot of Indi’s restaurant on Broadway back shortly after 1 PM on May 13th, United States Attorney Russell Coleman said in a news release. After the shooting, both suspects allegedly hopped back into their vehicles and drove off.
After the vehicles involved were identified by 911 callers, documents state that Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) found Brown’s pickup truck near University of Louisville Hospital.
“Federal law enforcement is actively engaged with our LMPD partners in removing trigger-pullers from Louisville’s streets,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman.
Brown was previously convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, Coleman explained.
If convicted this time, Brown could serve up to 10 years in prison, have to pay a $250,000 fine and three years probation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.