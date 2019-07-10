Man shot, killed in Old Louisville identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The man who was gunned down on a Saturday afternoon in Old Louisville has been identified.
The shooting happened July 6, at 1:21 p.m. in the 1300 block of 3rd Street, near Ormsby Avenue, MetroSafe confirmed.
Emergency crews arrived to find Victor Sarver Jr., 39, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was rushed to University Hospital, where he died just minutes later.
The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office listed Sarver’s cause of death as a gunshot wound. He didn’t live in the area of the shooting but was from Louisville.
LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating. No arrests have been made so far.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
