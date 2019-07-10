Man shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man is recovering after being shot in Louisville’s California neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Greenwood Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, Smiley said.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
