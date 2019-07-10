Maximum Security and Game Winner will both be racing soon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After each of this year’s Triple Crown races was won by three different horses, the 3-year-old championship picture became wide open. This month, several of the top runners from this division will compete to grab a share of the spotlight.
This Saturday in California, the Bob Baffert-trained colt, Game Winner, will race for this first time since his off-the-board finish in the Kentucky Derby. Game Winner should be a heavy favorite in the Los Alamitos Derby . The Baffert runner was given some time off after what ended up as a tough trip at Churchill Downs. But last year’s 2-year-old champion will now embark on a summer-fall campaign to get back him back in the thick of another championship run. Baffert has mentioned the Travers Stakes as Game Winner’s race after the Los Alamitos test.
On July 20, Maximum Security is expected to go postward in the Haskell Invitational at Monmouth Park. Even though Maximum Security was upset in Monmouth’s TVG.com Pegasus Stakes 18 days ago, his trainer thinks his colt may be getting closer to his form leading up to Derby Day at Churchill Downs.
" I would say he is starting to point that way," said Jason Servis, trainer of Maximum Security. “Right now he is doing good”.
Prior to his history-making Derby disqualification, Maximum Security had soared near the top of the list of top 3-year-olds after his dazzling Florida Derby victory.
