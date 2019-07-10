Maximum Security and Game Winner will both be racing soon

This Saturday in California, the Bob Baffert-trained colt, Game Winner, will race for this first time since his off-the-board finish in the Kentucky Derby. Game Winner should be a heavy favorite in the Los Alamitos Derby . The Baffert runner was given some time off after what ended up as a tough trip at Churchill Downs. But last year’s 2-year-old champion will now embark on a summer-fall campaign to get back him back in the thick of another championship run. Baffert has mentioned the Travers Stakes as Game Winner’s race after the Los Alamitos test.