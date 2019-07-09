Northern Ky. bar really hoping Garth Brooks sees this invite to stop by on his ‘dive’ tour

WILDER, Ky. (FOX19) - If you haven’t already heard, Garth Brooks has announced a surprise, seven-city “Dive Bar” tour.
He’ll be “coming to a dive bar near you,” according to a post to Facebook from the country music star.
In response, Bobby Mackey’s in Wilder, Ky. has thrown a bit of a social media Hail Mary in the hopes that Brooks stops on through:
Depending on how many people share, well, you just never know.
The tour will kick off in Chicago July 15. The rest of the dates are expected to be announced soon.
