Northern Ky. bar really hoping Garth Brooks sees this invite to stop by on his ‘dive’ tour
Brooks (Source: Wikipedia Commons/John Matthew Smith)
July 9, 2019 at 7:51 PM EDT - Updated July 10 at 2:24 PM

WILDER, Ky. (FOX19) - If you haven’t already heard, Garth Brooks has announced a surprise, seven-city “Dive Bar” tour.

He’ll be “coming to a dive bar near you,” according to a post to Facebook from the country music star.

In response, Bobby Mackey’s in Wilder, Ky. has thrown a bit of a social media Hail Mary in the hopes that Brooks stops on through:

Please copy this post and send a message to Garth Brooks saying that you want #americashonkytonk Bobby Mackeys Wilder KY. added to the Garth Brooks Seagrams 7 Crown Dive Bar Tour.

Posted by Bobby Mackey on Monday, July 8, 2019

Depending on how many people share, well, you just never know.

The tour will kick off in Chicago July 15. The rest of the dates are expected to be announced soon.

