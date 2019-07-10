Organization provides free emergency contraception in Louisville coffee shop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville coffee shop is putting something other than caffeine on its shelves.
Full Stop Station, on the corner of Saint Catherine and Oak Street, is one of two coffee shops in the area with baskets in the bathrooms full of free emergency contraceptives.
“It can sometimes be a shameful experience,” McClain Owens, with Full Stop Station, said. “So this way you can come into a restroom, it’s discreet, it’s in a public space. You can grab a latte while you’re doing it."
Full Stop Station considers itself a democratic cooperative.
“So everything we do we vote on and we all have a voice," Owens said. “It’s equal pay and equal say.”
Owens said she knew about the work the Louisville Doula Project was doing and the resources they provide.
She reached out to see if the organizations could provide reproductive products and other resources for the coffee shop to put in the restroom.
Liz Trantanella, founder of the Louisville Doula Project, said another coffee shop, Bean, already has the products available for customers for free. So she agreed to provide the products for Full Stop Station.
“So that it’s just more accessible,” Trantanella said. “The goal is just to get it in the places that people need it.”
Owens said the coffee shop voted on it, and this week they added the silver and pink emergency contraceptives in the bathrooms.
“The Plan B is going to be hung up here with the resources the Louisville Doula Project can do for you,” Owens said. “As a community we can do better. We can really do better at offering these resources to people.”
Trantanella said the Louisville Doula Project made a goal for 2020 to create spaces for people to easily access products they need.
“We want to create outposts that might have it under their counter where people can just pick it up in private and be accessible that way," she said. “That’s the goal.”
WAVE 3 News reached out to pro-life groups, but they declined to comment. It’s important to note Plan B is an emergency contraceptive that can prevent pregnancy, but not abort it.
