Pack the Bus helps bring school supplies to students

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Summer is winding down for some WAVE Country students, and Tuesday, the community contributed to ensuring each student has the tools to succeed.
For the fourth year, One Vision Credit Union packed the bus for Clarksville Community Schools to help get school supplies to every child for the beginning of the school year.
“There’s a great need for these kids to have the supplies they need to be able to start off that school year with confidence, and with the supplies they need to be successful and we feel really passionate about that," Cindy Loi, with One Vision Credit Union, said. "We feel like the youth are the people that are going to help our community grow in the future, so we’re invested in them.”
Anyone wanting to help can drop off supplies until July 20 at the One Vision Credit Union’s Clarksville or New Albany locations.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.