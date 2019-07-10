Shively mayor attends first town hall meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shively residents and business owners gathered for a town hall meeting Tuesday for the first time since electing a new mayor.
Mayor Beverly Chester-Burton said meetings like this are important to the community because it helps residents and business owners work together to find solutions to problems they may be facing.
"I think that it's very important that in the community that we collaborate with other parties. We're in this together. For the most part, I thought that it would be a great opportunity to bring everybody under one umbrella so that residents and business owners had an opportunity to meet the residents in which they serve. That gives them an opportunity to engage in conversation and get the questions/answers that they need,” she said.
Chester-Burton’s said the town hall meeting won’t be her last.
