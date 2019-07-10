Sister of murdered Delphi teen defends family in social media video

Delphi, Ind. (WAVE) - It’s been more than two years since Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered on a trail in Delphi, Indiana. No one has been arrested for the crime. Now, one of the girls sisters has taken to Youtube to defend her family.
Libby’s sister, Kelsi, spent an hour and a half on YouTube live Tuesday night, debunking the rumors that have been circulating, including one that her grandfather killed the girls.
“When we go to the beach, he wouldn’t let us go past our ankles because he was worried about us getting eaten by sharks,” Kelsi said. “That’s how kind and caring he is. That’s the kind of person people are saying could do something like this, and that is crazy to me.”
Kelsi then talked about why her father refused to publicly talk about the murders.
She also touched on a rumor that Libby called her family to pick up the teens around 2:30 that afternoon, however Kelsi says phone records say that isn’t true.
“Absolutely no one refused a lie detector test, that is a very big misconception...” Kelsi said. “And contrary to what most people seem to think, we really like our law enforcement. They are super encouraging. They are very honest with us. They are amazing, and I am so proud of their work.”
Kelsi also says her family continues to grieve. She says hopefully one day, justice will be served.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.