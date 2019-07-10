StormTALK! Wednesday Edition

The heat remains the headline locally but we’ll need to watch for a few t-storms to get into the mix over the next 36 hours.
HEAT:
Hottest day of the year for the city possible with a forecast high of 95°. When you combine that with expected moisture levels, that should put our heat index value into the 99-102° range.
It will be a really humid night tonight with the heat index likely not to drop below 90° in the city until after midnight!
Less humid air will lag in arriving Thursday, so it appears another day in the 90s expected for the city and points south/east. This also means the heat index could once again approach 100°.
What could help knock down the heat? T-storms.
T-STORM RISK:
There is a weak boundary in a north/south fashion just to the west of I-65. A few downpours are trying to form there now and a few more are expected into the afternoon. They will be slow-movers but watch for VERY heavy rainfall/lightning and brief gusty winds. Most of us will miss out on these but be alert if skies turn threatening.
It looks quiet overnight.
As I mentioned above, the humid “drop” will lag on Thursday. This means anyone in the humid zone will run a risk at a t-storm Thursday afternoon. That zone is looking to line up roughly along/south of the Ohio River through at least 6pm. Some could turn strong if not briefly severe so be alert.
Friday looks to be a “pick of the week” in terms of dry weather and lower humidity. The weekend looks hot but the humidity will be slower to increase back in. There will be a front to our north that could focus a t-storm risk by Sunday.
In terms to the outlook for Monday-Wednesday next week, it is HIGHLY dependent on how soon-to-be Barry evolves in the Gulf of Mexico over the weekend. There are still multiple ideas at play on potential impacts locally (if any). Stay close to the forecast for changes to that time period.
