Sullivan, Spalding partner to allow students to attend both schools

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences and Spalding University signed a pathway agreement partnership Tuesday.
The partnership will allow students to complete Sullivan’s pharmacy program at an accelerated pace, while completing their Bachelor of Science degree at Spalding.
Administrators of both schools signed the agreement, making it possible for students who have been studying natural sciences, along with being on a pre-pharmacy track for three years at Spalding, to transfer to Sullivan. After completing the first year of Sullivan’s accelerated Pharm.D. program, students can transfer those credit hours back to Spalding to complete their Bachelor of Science degree.
“Students that may be interested in attending the Doctor of Pharmacy, or Pharm.D., degree program at Sullivan University can take all of their pre-requisite coursework at Spalding University,” Dr. Dale English, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Associate Dean of Student Affairs, said. “This coursework allows them to work towards a Bachelor of Science degree at Spalding University, as well as set themselves up for application to and matriculation into the Pharm.D. program.”
While the partnership does not guarantee admission into Sullivan’s Pharm.D. program, the school has found Spalding students are highly competitive candidates for admission to the program, English said.
The pathway agreement specifically applies to natural science students who leave Spalding before they earn their bachelor’s degree, typically after three years.
“The agreement would create a convenient ‘3+3’ pathway for students to complete both a bachelor’s degree from Spalding and a doctor of pharmacy degree from Sullivan in six total years, which is a year faster – and thus more affordable - than would normally be the case if they sought both degrees,” Dr. John Burden, Spalding University Provost, said.
Most Pharm.D. degree programs can take seven to eight years to complete, but with this partnership students could gain a Pharm.D. degree and a B.S. degree in six years.
Both schools are looking forward to what opportunities this will provide students with.
“The smaller overall size of both of these institutions provides a greater faculty-to-student ratio, as well as an intimate family atmosphere,” English said. “Faculty at both institutions pride themselves on being incredibly student-centered and know their students beyond the classroom. Actively engaging with students to assist them in their future career aspirations and endeavors is a key component of faculty engagement at both universities."
English said the agreement also benefits both schools because they will maintain greater graduation rates, producing a larger alumni base.
Spalding and Sullivan working together creates a clear option for pre-pharmacy students to attend a local pharmacy school while completing their bachelors degree, two years faster than more traditional paths.
