Sullivan, Spalding partner to allow students to attend both schools

“Students that may be interested in attending the Doctor of Pharmacy, or Pharm.D., degree program at Sullivan University can take all of their pre-requisite coursework at Spalding University,” Dr. Dale English, Sullivan University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences Associate Dean of Student Affairs, said. “This coursework allows them to work towards a Bachelor of Science degree at Spalding University, as well as set themselves up for application to and matriculation into the Pharm.D. program.”