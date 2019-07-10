UPS employees move athletes equipment from airport to hotels for National Veterans Wheelchair Games

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Wednesday, UPS employees took some time to help those who sacrificed so much for our country.
More than 600 paralyzed veterans descended on Louisville 39th Annual National Veterans Wheelchair Games Wednesday afternoon.
Hundreds of UPS volunteers ensured the athletes’ gear made it from the airport to their hotel and to the venues throughout town.
“UPS takes pride in our company,” UPS volunteer Tammy Carter said. “We take pride in our veterans and our country. So it’s a team effort. We come out and we do what we need to do, they direct us what we need to do. We make sure the veterans are taken care of and we move forward.”
The UPS Foundation also made a cash grant in the amount of $260,000 to the Paralyzed Veterans of America.
The funding will be used toward support of PVA’s veteran employment program, Paving Access for Veterans Employment, to help the veteran community find meaningful employment and for sponsorship support for the 2019 National Veterans Wheelchair Games.
