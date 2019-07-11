Man shot multiple times near California Park dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man who was shot multiple times in the California neighborhood of Louisville on Thursday night has died.
The shooting was reported just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of 17th Street, MetroSafe confirmed. That’s near California Park.
The man, who is in his 30s, was rushed to University Hospital with multiple gunshots wounds, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department said.
He passed away a short time later, police said. His name has not been released.
No arrests have been made. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.
Anyone with information on this crime should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.