‘My truck...my rules’: Mississippi politician appears on CNN to defend decision to deny interview to female reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Mid-South gubernatorial candidate who made national headlines this week for refusing a solo interview with a female reporter appeared on CNN Thursday defending his stance.
“This is my truck, and in my truck we go by my rules and that’s my rule,” said Mississippi state Rep. Robert Foster during a live phone interview on CNN New Day.
Earlier this week, Foster denied an interview to Mississippi Today political reporter Larrison Campbell, saying he would only meet with her if she brought along a male colleague.
Mississippi Today has shadowed other Republican gubernatorial candidates and offered Foster the same opportunity, but he said he didn’t want people getting the wrong idea seeing him alone with a woman who wasn’t his wife.
Foster says his religious beliefs are, in part, the reason he declined the interview, but Campbell calls his decision sexist.
“We gotta call this what it is,” said Campbell during the same interview. “When a woman isn’t given access to the same things a man is given access to, it’s sexism.”
Foster’s position drew the attention of presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y. Thursday who called his ideas backward and questioned why he is running for governor.
