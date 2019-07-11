Three people injured in drive-by shootings within two hours

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Investigators are working to find out who is behind two separate drive-by shootings that happened blocks away from each other in the California neighborhood.
Three people were wounded in those shootings, including a 9-year-old boy.
Police say a teenager and young adult were shot on the 2300 block of W Oak Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday.
There was still blood and broken glass on the ground when WAVE 3 news went back to the scene Thursday.
One man said he was on the porch with his kids enjoying the summer night. He thought he heard fireworks, until he saw two people lying on the ground. He ran to help the male who was hit.
The man said there was traffic on the street when he saw a car pull up in front of the house, someone inside start shooting and the car drive off.
He said after the shooting, his family no longer feels safe being on the porch.
“We were already planning on moving,” the neighbor said. “For that to happen on this block, this neighborhood and street. It’s mostly older people. It’s mostly quiet. They’re about the only younger people that are out here on this block, for them to be sitting out and that happen.”
Police said about two hours after the Oak Street shooting, another drive-by injured a 9-year-old boy off Saunders Court.
The boy was hit by a stray bullet while in a home.
Everyone injured is expected to be OK.
There are no suspects for either of the shootings. Anyone with information on the crimes should call the anonymous police tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
