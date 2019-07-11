Woman arrested in Clark County indicted for attempted murder in Louisville

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A woman wanted in connection to a shooting on the Fourth of July in Louisville was taken into custody in Clark County.
Clarksville police said the suspects, Makayla Casey and a man who was helping her, Domingo Gaona-Arroyo, were located off of Maple Court on Thursday.
Officers were able to take them both into custody following a short foot chase and Louisville Metro Police Department officers were notified.
Also Thursday, a Jefferson County grand jury indicted Casey, along with a man named Tristan Thompson, on charges of attempted murder, assault, burglary, robbery, multiple counts of wanton endangerment and impersonating a peace officer related to a crime on July 4.
However, police say Thompson is not the man who was arrested along with Casey.
The indictment accuses Casey and Thompson of breaking into an apartment on Tazwell Drive in the early morning hours of July 4.
While inside the apartment, court documents allege Casey and Thompson tried to kill a man and also put a woman and two children, ages 3 and 5, in danger.
WAVE 3 News reported on a shooting at the apartments on Tazwell Drive on July 4. Police said they were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. to find a man in his early 20s who had been shot.
Officers believe another man was shot at the apartment and showed up to University Hospital later that morning.
Police have not identified either of the men who were shot, although a victim is named in the indictment as Michael Henley. Both men are expected to survive.
Gaona-Arroyo has not been indicted in relation to the Tazwell Drive shooting. He faces a charge of assisting a criminal resisting law enforcement.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.