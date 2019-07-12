Behind the Forecast: Summer heat and alcohol don’t mix

Alcohol is a diuretic. This means that it makes you urinate more than usual since your kidneys are releasing more water. It keeps your body from reabsorbing water by blocking the ADH hormone. If you add sweating to the mix that means your body is losing enough water to cause headaches, dizziness and even overheating. Also alcohol is a vasodilator; it dilates and widens blood vessels. This makes it easier for body heat to rise to the skin’s surface actually makes the body give off heat.