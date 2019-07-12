Falls of the Ohio celebrates award-winning component of exhibit

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A couple of years ago, the Falls of the Ohio Interpretation Center underwent renovations for new exhibits.
On Friday, they celebrated the final piece of that puzzle: a video introduction to the exhibits that recently won a Telly Award for non-broadcast media.
The Falls of the Ohio Foundation staff cut the ribbon on the video that showcases the area dating back millions of years.
The award-winning film brings patrons back 390 million years to the Devonian Period; a place in time where the only life forms at the Falls of the Ohio were underwater.
It's a 9-minute film that welcomes viewers to a world of pre-historic 3D animations, and it was developed by a team in Louisville.
"It's really exciting to be part of this legacy," Cara Hicks, of Solid Light, said. "That's something that's very important to me personally and very important to Solid Light, to make sure to tell the story, we tell it right, we get it right, and then we're able to share that.
Hicks was project manager for this video made by Solid Light. The group renovated the exhibits in 2016, after a search by the Falls of the Ohio Foundation Board.
"We shopped the world to find out the best consultant to use, the best design-builder," Board President Bill Reedy said, "and we found that organization right in Louisville."
If you haven’t been there since they re-did the exhibits in 2016, they are open seven days a week, on Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 to 5 p.m.
