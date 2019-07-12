FORECAST: Hot and humid Sunday, isolated storms return

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a hot day, but the humidity was low for most of the area compared to July standards. It will remain hot until the sun goes down. A warm front will slowly lift north overnight into early Sunday morning. That will keep temperatures from dropping as much as they did last night. Expect lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s under a mostly clear sky. You’ll notice the increased humidity on Sunday and with the front hanging in the area, isolated showers and storms are possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Outer rain bands associated with the remnants of Barry will start to impact the area on Monday in the form of scattered showers and storms. The better chance for showers and storms associated with Barry comes Tuesday into Wednesday. Rounds of rain and potentially stronger thunderstorms are possible Wednesday with 1-3” rainfall totals and wind gusts up to 35 mph possible. We’ve declared an Alert Day for Wednesday to call attention to this impactful weather. Once Barry departs, temperatures will heat back up into the 90s with heat indices likely above 100°.