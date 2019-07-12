KSP: Taylor County man shared explicit photos of children online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Taylor County man faces a slew of charges after Kentucky State Police (KSP) said he shared photos of child sexual exploitation online.
Barry Lewis, 53, has been charged with twenty counts of possession of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and one count of prohibited use of an electronic communication device to procure a minor.
The KSP Electronic Crime branch began investigating Lewis after learning that he shared pictures of child sexual exploitation on the internet and promoted the sexual performance of juveniles online, according to a press release.
KSP searched a Campbellsville home Thursday and seized equipment used in the crime.
Lewis is being held in the Taylor County Detention Center.
