Man charged in shooting at Springfield intersection

SPRINGFIELD, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who allegedly shot another man at an intersection in
According to Kentucky State Police, Dyron Johnson, 38, shot another man at the intersection of U.S. 150 and KY 555 around 11:55 p.m. Thursday.
The victim left the scene and went to a nearby McDonald’s to use his cellphone.
The victim was taken to SpringView Hospital then airlifted to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.
Johnson was booked into Marion County Detention Center and charged with assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.