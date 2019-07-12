Man shot, killed near California Park identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the California neighborhood has been identified.
Jermaine Thompson, 32, was shot in the 1100 block of South 17th Street about 7:35 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.
Thompson was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
