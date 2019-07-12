Man shot, killed near California Park identified

Man shot, killed near California Park identified
The shooting happened along 17th Street near California Park.
By Sarah Jackson | July 12, 2019 at 12:00 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 12:00 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man who died after he was shot in the California neighborhood has been identified.

Jermaine Thompson, 32, was shot in the 1100 block of South 17th Street about 7:35 p.m. Thursday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Scott Russ.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man shot multiple times near California Park dies

Thompson was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.