Metro Public Works seeks input, plans future of Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Bardstown Road to Crittenden Drive, Eastern Parkway may soon get a makeover.
“Many vehicles use the roadway, but it also has a lot of accidents,” John Swintosky, an Eastern Parkway Transportation Plan leader, said. “So, what can we do to improve that?”
Bike safety, traffic management, drainage and walkability are just some of the adjustments Metro Public Works is aiming to improve.
At an open house Thursday, the public could view maps, statistics and have one-on-one conversations with project workers.
“I personally think we need to keep it at four lanes,” Mary Ann, who lives on Eastern Parkway, said. “So we can keep an artery from east to west.”
She added she’d like to see wider sidewalks and safer conditions for cyclists.
Eastern Parkway Transportation Study leaders said opinions like hers are critical to the project.
“The people that live here and use it know a lot, too,” Swintosky said. “So having their input is incredibly important.”
The project is a continuation of a larger master plan for parkways in Louisville with the ultimate goal of making them safer and easier to use.
The plan should be finished by next summer. The group is planning on holding one more public meeting.
The public is encouraged to provide input online at louisvilleparkways.org.
