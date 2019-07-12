Midas workers in Kentucky save kitten trapped under car hood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 9-week-old kitten in Kentucky survived a 30-mile trip trapped in the frame of a car.
A driver heard a noise coming from under the car when he left Lexington, but didn’t know what it was. Later that day, he found the kitten stuck under the hood and asked technicians at Midas of Frankfort for help.
It took workers about 20 minutes to free the kitten using soap and water. She’s been named Marigold and was adopted by a longtime Midas customer.
