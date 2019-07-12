National Veterans Wheelchair Games take over downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Taking rehabilitation out of the hospital, and onto the court -- that’s what organizers of the National Veterans Wheelchair Games want to accomplish.
Louisville hosted the games, which attract 600 veterans who come to compete in a variety of wheelchair sports.
It’s the 39th annual competition and it’s happening at the Kentucky International Convention Center from July 11 to 16.
Over the course of the six days, there are all kids of sports like archery, basketball and bowling.
“These folks aren’t patients, they’re athletes,” Leif Nelson, with the Dept. of Veteran Affairs, said. “We’re bringing them out in the open and helping folks really just get back to kind of how they want to live.”
Thursday, some veterans took on Louisville celebrities, including WAVE 3 News Sports Reporter Kendrick Haskins.
They played quad rugby. Kendrick said even though the veterans won he still had a great time.
