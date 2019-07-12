Norton Commons to celebrate 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A celebration to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing is happening at the Norton Commons Amphitheater July 13.
The family friendly free event will be from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
From 7:30 until 8:30 p.m., there will be moon focused activity stations for kids and families.
From 8:30 to 9:30 p.m., Dr. Tom Tretter, Director of the UofL Gheens Science Hall and Rauch Planetarium will tell the story of Buzz Aldrin and Neil Armstrong, Mission Control in Houston and a captivated nation.
From 9:30 to 10:30 p.m., the Louisville Astronomical Society will have their high-powered telescopes pointed to the Sea of Tranquility where the Eagle landed. People attending the event will be able to check out the lunar landscape for themselves.
“This will be great opportunity to celebrate this tremendous milestone. It’s not often that kids, parents and grandparents can all interact and reflect on a remarkable human achievement like this one. We hope it will bring back memories and also inspire a younger folks to dream big.” Dr. Tretter said.
Families are encouraged to bring a blanket and lawn chair.
