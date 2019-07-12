Norton employees fill 1,000 backpacks for Unity Jam

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare employees gathered Friday to pack backpacks for a charity event next month.
The backpacks will be used in the scavenger hunt taking place during Unity Jam. Children will be able to keep whatever bags they find in the hunt.
Along with the scavenger hunt, there will be 50 vendors attending Unity Jam in order to give health screenings and host games for families.
Norton hopes to help underserved communities with this event. It will take place Aug. 10 at the Molly Leonard Community Center, and is organized by Norton’s African American Employee Resource Group.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.