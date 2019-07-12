Man killed in motorcycle crash at Jefferson, Bullitt County line

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Emergency crews rushed to help a motorcyclist involved in a crash in far south Louisville, but they could not save the rider.
The crash happened just before 11 p.m. on Bardstown Road near the county line between Jefferson and Bullitt counties, MetroSafe confirmed.
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash.
Police said the man lost control of his bike and hit a guardrail.
Officials said the man was alone on the bike. He died at the scene. He has not been identified.
The victim was not wearing a helmet, police said.
LMPD’s Traffic Unit is investigating what happened.
