Police make quick arrest in Parkland neighborhood homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.
The shooting was reported in a rear alley near the intersection of 32nd Street and Garland Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The name of the victim has not been released.
At 9:30 p.m., LMPD announced they arrested Jeremiah Wolfork, charging him with murder.
The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.
