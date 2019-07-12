Police make quick arrest in Parkland neighborhood homicide

Police make quick arrest in Parkland neighborhood homicide
LMPD investigates a shooting in an alley in the Parkland neighborhood.
By Sarah Jackson | July 11, 2019 at 6:13 AM EDT - Updated July 11 at 9:49 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died after he was shot in the Parkland neighborhood early Thursday morning, according to Louisville Metro police.

The shooting was reported in a rear alley near the intersection of 32nd Street and Garland Avenue around 3 a.m. Thursday, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not been released.

At 9:30 p.m., LMPD announced they arrested Jeremiah Wolfork, charging him with murder.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.