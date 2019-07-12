Savannah Spurlock’s funeral details released

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Savannah Spurlock. (WXIX) (Source: WXIX)
July 12, 2019 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 4:06 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Savannah Spurlock.

Spurlock, 23, was the Richmond mother of four who disappeared in January and was found this week in Garrard County.

Her cause of death has not been released.

Visitation will take place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home on Barnes Mill Road in Richmond.

The family said funeral and burial services will be private.

A man named David Sparks was arrested early Thursday morning and charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence. It’s not clear if he’ll face additional charges, or whether others will be charged.

