StormTALK! Friday Edition

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: This is the target time for now for any tropical impacts. Barry will just be a typical low pressure by the time it reaches us so the coverage of rainfall will be tapering down as well as the gusty winds. Having said that, it will still continue VERY high amounts of moisture in the air. This means any thunderstorm action can leave to some impressive rain totals for parts of WAVE Country. It will be breezy at times with gusts to near 30 mph in some cases which isn’t anything excessive.