StormTALK! Friday Edition

Feeling much better out today but the heat and humidity will build back in over the weekend.
The main focus in the forecast remains on potential impacts from the leftovers of “Barry” next week.
TODAY & SATURDAY: Dry. Nearing 90 today and should cross into the lower 90s Saturday. Very little in the way of cloud action so wear that sunscreen!
SUNDAY: One of the first outer moisture bands from Barry will push into Kentucky. There will be a risk for a t-storm to pop as a result. Otherwise, the added moisture will increase the heat index back into the upper 90s.
MONDAY: It will be a tad more on the breezier side with a few t-storms to the south. We look to still squeeze out another 90 degree day before clouds increase.
TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: This is the target time for now for any tropical impacts. Barry will just be a typical low pressure by the time it reaches us so the coverage of rainfall will be tapering down as well as the gusty winds. Having said that, it will still continue VERY high amounts of moisture in the air. This means any thunderstorm action can leave to some impressive rain totals for parts of WAVE Country. It will be breezy at times with gusts to near 30 mph in some cases which isn’t anything excessive.
AFTER WEDNESDAY: Get ready for a very hot and humid period with highs well into the 90s and the heat index into advisory/warning level in some cases into the following weekend. Yuck!
