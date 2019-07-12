Traffic Alert: Two lanes open on I-65N following tractor-trailer overturn

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of three northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are now open following a tractor-trailer overturn.
The crash took place at about 11:30 a.m. Friday near mile marker 97, just north of Elizabethtown. The left and middle lanes re-opened at about 5 p.m.
The right lane was still being cleaned up. Traffic remained heavy and continued delays were expected as of 5:15 p.m.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash caused some roadway surface damage, as well as a fuel spill.
Officials had asked drivers to avoid the area, and use U.S. 31 as an alternate route.
