Traffic Alert: Two lanes open on I-65N following tractor-trailer overturn

VIDEO: Aerial images above overturned tractor-trailer on I-65
By John P. Wise | July 12, 2019 at 3:31 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 5:13 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - Two of three northbound lanes of Interstate 65 are now open following a tractor-trailer overturn.

>> LIVE: Check our traffic maps

The crash took place at about 11:30 a.m. Friday near mile marker 97, just north of Elizabethtown. The left and middle lanes re-opened at about 5 p.m.

The right lane was still being cleaned up. Traffic remained heavy and continued delays were expected as of 5:15 p.m.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the crash caused some roadway surface damage, as well as a fuel spill.

Officials had asked drivers to avoid the area, and use U.S. 31 as an alternate route.

Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.