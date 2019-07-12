Veterans compete in rugby, slalom races for National Wheelchair Games in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest wheelchair multi-sport event for military veterans in the world continued in Louisville on Saturday.
Among the sports included in the games are wheelchair rugby and wheelchair softball, which was played Friday, while Saturday’s competition focused on the Wheelchair Slalom, an obstacle course.
The event brings together more than 600 veterans from all over the United States, as well as Puerto Rico and Great Britain, to compete and connect with other servicemen and women.
Veterans said the games are great but the support is even better.
“You know, we try to support each other so it’s great to have the camaraderie and we see how much work they are putting in,” veteran Travis Smith said. “Those slalom courses are insane. You know you’re exhausted by the end so you need that extra support.”
Veterans will complete in wheelchair bowling and quad power lifting events on Sunday, with the games expected to wrap up on July 16.
