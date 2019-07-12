Volunteers of America gets help from Louisville veterans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Veterans in the Louisville area came together to help a housing facility on Shelby Street.
The Louisville chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate donated both time and money to the VOA to help provide better housing for veterans in the community.
Local businesses also donated some supplies to help clean and paint. Mattresses were donated to help make rooms more comfortable.
The work was focused on the VOA veteran’s wing, which helps veterans find permanent housing.
