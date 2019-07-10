‘I think she loves you’: Former Cincinnati special ed. teacher sentenced to probation for sexual relationship with student

“I was a prosecutor for a long time and I had several cases where a teacher was involved with a student.” Judge Luebbers said. “I’ve had several cases as a judge where a teacher was involved with a student, but this is really quite a unique case. The detective, when speaking about the facts of this case, was quite compelling. I’ve never had a case like this. I’ve never had an officer come in and speak as candidly as he did about this case. Of course every case deserves individual attention and every case is different and very facts-specific and this truly is a unique case. So, in reviewing the sentence for this case I wanted to review what the officer said about you coming forward, him speaking to you, you spoke honestly. You gave him a three hour interview, he told me, and told him everything that happened. You didn’t have to do that, but you did.”