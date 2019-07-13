Man convicted of stabbing neighbor to death during robbery will spend life in prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was a gruesome crime: a woman with her throat slit during a robbery was left for dead to be found by her 6-year-old daughter.
Jovon Dawson was killed Nov. 3, 2013 in her home on Lindell Avenue in the Shawnee neighborhood of Louisville.
Police arrested her neighbor, Michael Hayes, who admitted to the crime and told officers he thought Dawson had a large amount of narcotics he wanted to steal. But during the robbery, the two fought and Hayes slit her throat, leaving without finding any drugs.
Nearly six years later, a judge has sentenced Hayes to life in prison for the crime. He will not be eligible for parole.
Hayes pleaded guilty to murder, robbery and tampering with physical evidence in January 2019. He gave his plea without a deal from the prosecution regarding a sentence. It was up for a judge to decide whether Hayes deserved the death penalty, or time in jail that at a minimum would have lasted 20 years.
Judge Mitch Perry listened to arguments Friday and gave his decision of life without the possibility of parole.
Hayes will serve his sentence in custody of the Kentucky Department of Corrections.
