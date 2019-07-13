Portland neighbors team up with Habitat for Humanity for local improvements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Saturday, Portland neighbors and volunteers sweat it out and got their hands dirty to strengthen the neighborhood.
Rob Locke, CEO for Habitat for Humanity Metro Louisville, said the organization has built 10 percent of the owned and occupied homes in Portland. With its strong ties to the community it spent the day helping neighbors reach their goals.
The Love Your Neighborhood Project is all about giving Portland the support its community has been asking for. There are more than 12 projects in action to help restore homes gardens and more.
Angela Stoner lives in Portland. Habitat for Humanity helped her get her first home 18 years ago. She said in a year and a half she will own the home and that’s a dream she’s can check off her bucket list.
"It encouraged me to give back to my kids,” Stone said. “Because when I pass away, they’ll have a house.”
Locke said the organization started doing community development and repair four years ago to help families like Stoner’s. The organization gave her a home but wanted to give others like herself the skills to keep growing in the community. Neighbors asked for home repair, cleanup and DIY classes. Habitat for Humanity provided all of those services Saturday.
“We want to turn you and me into us and we,” Locke said. “We connect people and remind people they’re powerful, God loves them and that together we can do far more than by ourselves.”
Volunteers cleaned up the Portland Orchard, built a community shelter, cleaned up streets and alley ways and completed six home repair projects.
Nearly 200 volunteers came out to help with the project.
