Studies show dietary supplements do little to help your heart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - More than half of American adults take some sort of dietary supplement, but most of them don’t do much to help your heart, according to a recent study.
Whether you’re taking multi-vitamins, vitamin-C or probiotics, according to the Journal of American Medical Association, 52% of American adults use these pills.
However, new research shows that most vitamins and minerals found in these supplements actually don't do anything for your heart health.
In fact, they may even increase risk of stroke.
The Annals of Internal Medicine did find that Omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in in Fish Oil, reduced the risk of heart attacks and coronary heart disease, but the group said almost everything else had "no significant effect on mortality."
Instead, one potential option research suggests will help out your heart is a simple change in diet.
Researchers found limited evidence that a low-salt diet may reduce the risk of death, but only in those with high blood pressure.
The Annals Journal stated more research still needs to be done on supplements.
