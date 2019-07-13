8-year-old killed in hit-and-run

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - A young boy was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police.
Officials confirm the call came in around 12:30 p.m. EST of a wreck involving a pedestrian near the 12,000 block of KY 259 south.
Once on scene, crews found an eight-year-old boy who was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, an investigation revealed a 2009 Pontiac Torrent was driving north on KY 259 south when it hit the child, who was standing near the road, getting mail from a mailbox.
The driver of the Pontiac left the scene and was found fewer than 15 minutes after the original call.
Police say the driver was Bradley Mattingly, 35, of Leitchfield. Mattingly is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and reckless homicide.
Mattingly is being held at the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
