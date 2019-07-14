1 dead in Russell neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died after being shot at the Beecher Terrace Apartment Complex off of Simmons Court.
LMPD says the shooting happened just after 2 a.m. Sunday.
Police arrived on scene and found a man in his 30′s who’d been shot multiple times.
The victim was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital where he died.
Police don’t have anyone in custody, nor do they have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
