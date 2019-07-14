Driver killed in fiery crash, I-64 West near I-264 heading toward Sherman Minton closed

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A crash led to a vehicle catching fire just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, closing westbound I-64 just before I-264 heading toward New Albany.
LMPD said a disabled vehicle was just beyond a curve and not visible when it was rear-ended by another vehicle headed west on I-64. The disabled vehicle burst into flames and the driver died at the scene, according to police. The driver of the other vehicle was taken UofL Hospital but is expected to be okay.
The emergency response to the crash also led to lane closures in two eastbound lanes on I-64. Around 5:30 p.m., the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said the lanes would remain closed for up to four hours for a death investigation.
Traffic was being diverted at the 22nd Street exit.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
Copyright 2019 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.