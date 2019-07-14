Forecastle celebrates big acts, biodegradable glitter as Louisville’s summer centerpiece

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Massive musical acts draw tens of thousands of people to Waterfront Park for Forecastle each year. It’s been a summer centerpiece for the city for nearly two decades, only getting bigger and better each year.
The energy flows from the crowds, excitement in the air. Dozens of colorful people dressed in carefully planned colorful outfits, which they’ve been planning for months, could be spotted taking in the sights and sounds of the festival.
“Everyone just has a lot of fun,” one festival-goer said. “People go out with the outfits, it’s really cool.”
Music-lovers from all over jammed out to some of the biggest in the business on Saturday. And it’s the camaraderie that keeps them coming back.
“Forecastle is just a space where you can be creative and take in everything Louisville has to offer,” another patron said.
“We have some huge names,” Christen Smith with Forecastle said. “Last night we had the Killers out here, which is arguably one of the biggest names we’ve had out here so we’ve really elevated the lineup with the help of ac entertainment.”
Forecastle is equal parts music, art and activism and is the largest fundraiser for the Forecastle Foundation. The organization aims to “protect the world’s natural awesome,” raising more than $140,000 for their various eco-friendly partners just last year. Over the past 18 years, they’ve raised $500,000, according to the group.
“It’s really evolved over the years and every year I think it gets more and more refined,” board member Lauren Hendricks said. “The whole thing is a music and art festival but the activism arm has grown, as well. We compost, we don’t have any single use plastics.”
Even the glitter is biodegradable, just in case you sweat it off, which will most likely be the case.
But organizers said they’re committed to keeping patrons safe, providing more access to free water and air conditioning this year. Patrons can also bring in an empty water bottle, which can be filled at a number of Hydration Stations.
More information on the festival and organization can be found here.
Music continues at the Waterfront through Sunday.
