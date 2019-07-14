LMPD conducting double homicide investigation on S 17th Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two bodies were found in an apartment on Sunday near California Park, according to LMPD.
Police released the information on the findings at 1100 17th Street just after 4 p.m. A man believed to be in his 60s and a woman in her 30s were found inside.
LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley could not give a specific time for the deaths, though she said the bodies probably haven’t been in the home longer than 24 hours. Police are also not sure of the relationship between the two victims.
Whether the victims lived at the residence hasn’t been released.
An autopsy will determine how the victims died, but early investigations determine both were by “unnatural means,” according to Smiley.
A man in his 30s was shot and killed in the same block of 17th Street on Thursday, though police aren’t sure if the incidents are connected.
“We’re not ruling anything out,” Smiley said. “We don’t have anything to point specifically to that at this point but we certainly will be looking into it and can’t rule it out yet.”
The victims identities have not been released.
Anyone with information can call 574-LMPD.
