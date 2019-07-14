LMPD SWAT team responds after stabbing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Members of the LMPD SWAT team responded to a residence Sunday afternoon after a report of an earlier stabbing.
The initial call came at just after 1 p.m., according to Metrosafe dispatch, at East Breckinridge Street and Schiller Avenue in Germantown.
One person was transported for stab wounds, but an LMPD spokeswoman said the injuries were not thought to be life threatening.
The suspect then barricaded himself alone in a nearby house, on Goullon Court, near Swan and Lampon streets, as SWAT remained on the scene as of 4 p.m. on Sunday.
This story will be updated as more information is learned.
